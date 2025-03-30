Balochistan and India

For several years, allegations have surfaced regarding India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.The Pakistani government, security agencies, and intelligence services have repeatedly claimed, with evidence, that India-especially its intelligence agency “RAW”-is involved in spreading unrest in Pakistan.A clear example of India’s interference is the arrest of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in March 2016 from Balochistan. He was present in Pakistan under a false identity.Kulbhushan Jadhav himself confessed that he was an agent of “RAW” and was supporting terrorism and separatist movements in Balochistan. In his confessional statement, he admitted to being involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi.There is no doubt that India is supporting terrorists in Balochistan. Pakistan has repeatedly presented evidence to the international community that India is providing financial and military assistance to separatist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Republican Army (BRA).These groups have carried out multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including assaults on security forces and Chinese projects in Gwadar, Quetta, and other areas.Recently, they were also involved in the attack on the Jafar Express.

The journey toward becoming a hard state should be further strengthened to ensure that terrorists find no place to hide.

Furthermore, India is backing terrorists to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). There is evidence of Indian involvement in attacks on Chinese engineers in Gwadar and the Chinese consulate in Karachi.Pakistan has raised this issue on international forums. The country has presented evidence against India at the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other global institutions. In 2020, Pakistan submitted a dossier to the UN, providing proof of Indian-sponsored terrorism. Countries like China and Turkey have repeatedly supported Pakistan’s stance, whereas Western nations have largely remained silent on the matter.Terrorism in Balochistan and India’s alleged involvement is a sensitive issue. Pakistan possesses concrete evidence, with Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest being the most significant proof. Once again, attempts are being made to spread instability in Balochistan.Poor laborers from Punjab are being targeted and killed, yet Mahranag Baloch, who claims to represent the people of Balochistan, has never condemned the murder of Punjabi workers. Now, when those who were previously claimed to be “missing” have been killed by the army in the Jafar Express attack, the blame is being shifted onto the state itself.It is time to respond to anti-state elements in their own language.The journey toward becoming a hard state should be further strengthened to ensure that terrorists find no place to hide.

Note: The mother of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has passed away, which is undoubtedly a moment of grief for him. May Allah grant him the strength to overcome this loss. Ameen.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.