The Legend of Maula Jatt returns to UK cinemas this eid

The blockbuster Punjabi film The Legend of Maula Jatt is making its return to UK cinemas this Eid. Director Bilal Lashari announced the re-release on Instagram, confirming that fans can catch the epic film in theatres starting March 28. Lashari shared the news, saying, “You asked for it — it’s back!”

The film will be shown at 29 venues across the UK, including Cineworld, VUE, and ODEON. Fans will once again get to see the iconic protagonist wielding his gandasa on the big screen. However, the duration of the re-release has not been confirmed yet.

Originally released in October 2022, The Legend of Maula Jatt featured a star-studded cast including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Despite its success, the film faced political challenges. Its anticipated 2024 release in India was blocked due to ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Despite these challenges, the film became one of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films. This re-release comes at an interesting time for Fawad Khan, who is set to make his Bollywood comeback in 2026. Fans are excited to see him again after his popular roles in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.