BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has halted corruption proceedings against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Shahab Ali Shah in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) case. According to a NAB spokesperson, no evidence of corruption was found against the two individuals in the alleged BRT corruption case. NAB has officially informed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) through a formal letter. The spokesperson further stated that proceedings against the former chief secretary and contractors, including three Chinese contractors, have also been stopped. The BRT project was initiated during Pervez Khattak’s tenure as Chief Minister, while Shahab Ali Shah was serving as the Secretary of Planning and Development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at that time.