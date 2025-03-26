Powering Up Customer Service: K-Electric launches generative AI Chatbot

In another step towards achieving greater innovation and customer-centric experience, K-Electric (KE) has become Pakistan’s first power utility to introduce a generative AI-powered chatbot called Kineto.

The development is a continuation of KE’s remarkable ongoing transformation journey that has seen it increase customer satisfaction through all its digital channels. Kineto is designed to provide fast, seamless, and 24/7 support to millions of KE customers, avoiding the hassle of long queues. During just its first weekend, more than 3,200 users engaged with the chatbot, registering nearly 13,000 interactions.

The launch is part of KE’s broader digital transformation journey that also includes the KE Live app, alongside a bilingual WhatsApp service. Both products have already improved accessibility, serving over 2 million active users. Notably, K-Electric’s digital payment collection has also grown to 63% by fiscal year 2023-24, illustrating a significant shift towards digital financial interactions.

“At K-Electric, we are focused on innovation that enhances our valued customers’ journey,” said Noor Afshan, KE’s Senior Director and Head of Customer Experience and Digital Payments.

“Users of the KE Live App have grown by 21% annually over the last 5 years and now stand at 1.3 million digitally connected customers. “This is over one-third of KE’s total customer base and conveys our digital-savvy population. We then heralded another innovation when we launched the WhatsApp platform back in 2021, and now this platform caters to over 2.0 million people. Additionally, nearly another half a million subscribe to our e-billing feature, a step that helps save Pakistan paper and reduce its import bill.

“Now, leading the way with digital transformation in customer engagement, Kineto was just the next logical step forward reflecting our investment in future-ready digital platforms, further transforming the way Karachi’s customers interact with its power utility.” The chatbot has been developed in collaboration with Convex Interactive, KE’s technology partner for this initiative. “This partnership with K-Electric aligns with our mission to revolutionize customer engagement through AI,” said Aamir Irfan Siddiqui, CEO & Founder of Convex Interactive. “By leveraging generative AI, we’re making customer interactions faster, smarter, and more intuitive.”