Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit & anthem at ‘Qalandars night’ on April 6

Lahore Qalandars are set to host their much-anticipated annual event, Qalandars Night, on April 6 at Minar-e-Pakistan. The event promises an exciting blend of cricket, music, and entertainment, with the entire Lahore Qalandars squad in attendance. This event offers fans a chance to meet their favorite players in an interactive, lively environment.

The evening will feature thrilling live performances from top Pakistani artists, including Asim Azhar, Bilal Saeed, Sarah Altaf, and Sahir Ali Bagga. Fans will also get to witness the unveiling of Lahore Qalandars’ new official team kit. Additionally, the event will introduce a brand-new anthem that will energize supporters for the upcoming season.

In a special addition to the event, a visually stunning laser show will bring the night to a close, providing a dazzling spectacle for all attendees. The Lahore Qalandars also recently organized a kit design competition, which wrapped up yesterday, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Qalandars Night has become a cherished tradition for the team, combining the excitement of cricket with fan engagement and live entertainment. This year’s event will celebrate the team’s vibrant community, offering fans an unforgettable evening filled with fun and passion.