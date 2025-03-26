No effort will be spared to make Islamabad first digital city: CDA chief

Important decisions regarding digital infrastructure, modern traffic management systems, and a cashless economy were made during a key meeting held at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was informed that work is progressing rapidly on the project to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city.

The meeting was attended by CDA board members and senior officers from all relevant formation. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that Islamabad will be developed as a model city for Pakistan through digitization, featuring a technology-driven traffic management system and a cashless economy to promptly address citizens’ concerns.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on plans to introduce a modern traffic management system in the city. This system will incorporate drone surveillance, congestion analysis using Google data, and automated speed monitoring. It was decided that immediate measures would be taken at 11 key locations in the city to alleviate traffic jams, while comprehensive studies are underway for other areas.

Significant decisions were also made regarding the implementation of a cashless system in the city. All payments will be made digitally or through cashless methods, for which a QR code system will be introduced. Incentives for linking businesses, restaurants, and shops with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) digitally were also considered. Initially, the cashless system will be implemented in Blue Area, Food Street, and Parking Plaza, with consumers having the option to choose between digital or cash payments.

Plans to provide phased free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet facilities across the city were also reviewed. It is noteworthy that CDA’s One-Window system has already been fully digitized, with all payments processed online.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that digital payments and a cashless system will not only enhance transparency but also provide the public with modern facilities. He stated that we will transform CDA into a fully digital institution in line with global standards. He further added that these initiatives for Islamabad’s development and digitization will set an example for the entire country. Chairman CDA reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to providing citizens with all modern technological facilities at the earliest.