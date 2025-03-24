Maryam suspends Jinnah Hospital MS after surprise visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz suspended the principal and medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday after a surprise visit revealed a string of complaints from patients and their families.

During the unannounced inspection, several attendants and patients raised concerns over the unavailability of medicines and diagnostic tests, prompting immediate action from the chief minister.

Maryam visited the medicine store and directed staff to ensure that medicines are readily available. She expressed strong displeasure over reports that free medicines were not being provided to patients, ordering disciplinary action against those responsible.

She also toured the emergency ward, where she interacted with patients and inquired about the quality of care and facilities. Responding to further complaints about the lack of basic medical services, the chief minister instructed hospital staff to take urgent corrective measures.

“Providing citizens with quality and timely healthcare is the government’s top priority,” she stated, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.