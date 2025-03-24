16 terrorists killed during infiltration Attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, eliminating at least 16 terrorists in the Ghulam Khan Kallay area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing reported on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops detected a group of terrorists attempting to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan. “Our forces effectively engaged and foiled their infiltration attempt. Following an intense exchange of fire, all sixteen Khwarij [terrorists] were neutralized,” the ISPR stated, referring to members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding demand for effective border management by the Afghan interim government. “Afghanistan’s interim administration is expected to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent Khwarij from using Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” it emphasized.

Security forces remain steadfast in their mission to protect Pakistan’s borders and eradicate terrorism from the country, the ISPR affirmed.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a porous 2,500-kilometer border with multiple key crossing points, essential for regional trade and cross-border movement. However, Pakistan continues to urge Afghanistan to prevent militant groups, such as the TTP, from launching attacks from its territory.

Islamabad’s concerns were further validated by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which highlighted the operational, logistical, and financial links between Kabul and the TTP.

This latest incident follows a similar event in January when security forces eliminated six terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Balochistan’s Zhob district. The militants were intercepted in the Sambaza area on the night of January 22-23.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp 42% rise in terrorist attacks in January 2025 compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).