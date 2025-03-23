Sindh govt notifies three-day Eidul Fitr holidays

The Sindh government on Saturday announced Eidul Fitr holidays as the last Ashra of holy month of Ramazan started.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah issued the notification for Eidul Fitr holidays. He said there would be three holidays for Eid ul Fitr from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

During this period, all government and semi-government offices would remain closed. Earlier, the federal government had also announced three holidays for Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting on March 30 in Islamabad to sight the Eid moon. The Meteorological Department has predicted a high chance of moon sighting on March 30.

Earlier, the federal cabinet notified holidays for fast approaching Eidul Fitr 2025. As per the notification, the holidays would start on March 31, 2025 and would continue until April 2, 2025.

All the public offices and public departments would remain closed. There is another good news for the government employees as they would get their salaries on March 27 before Eidul Fitr.

The federal government announced that the salaries and pensions for the government employees would be paid before Eid. The reports said that it was decided to pay salaries to government employees on March 27.

A notification for early payment of salaries and pensions to federal employees has also been issued, stating that pensioners would also receive their March pension on the same day.