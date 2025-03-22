Maryam Nawaz launches eid gift campaign for special students in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a campaign to distribute Eid gifts to special children across the province. The initiative targets 40,000 special students enrolled in government institutions. The gifts aim to spread joy among children with special needs ahead of the Eid holidays.

Special Assistant Sania Aashiq, acting on the chief minister’s instructions, visited three special education institutions in Lahore. She personally distributed the gifts on behalf of Maryam Nawaz. The campaign officially began at the Government Degree College of Special Education in Johar Town.

Gifts were also given out at the Government Shadab Institute of Special Education and the Government Degree College for Special Education in Nishtar Town. Sania Aashiq read a message from the chief minister and expressed warmth and kindness to the students during the distribution.

Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in bringing joy to special children through the initiative. She also shared plans for new projects aimed at improving educational and welfare facilities for children with special needs across Punjab.