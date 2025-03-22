ISPR unveils patriotic song by Atif Aslam for Pakistan day celebration

Ahead of Pakistan Day on March 23, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new patriotic song. Titled Mere Mehboob Pakistan, Meri Jaan Pakistan, the anthem features vocals by renowned singer Atif Aslam. The song was launched to celebrate the national occasion and promote unity and pride.

The lyrics, written by poet Imran Raza, focus on themes of national unity, resilience, and progress. The composition highlights the message of “Ek Dil, Ek Jaan, Ek Pakistan” (One Heart, One Soul, One Pakistan). It aims to inspire patriotism and a shared vision for the country’s future.

ISPR explained that the song symbolizes the country’s collective aspirations for peace, stability, and development. It has been well-received by the public, with praise for its emotional appeal and powerful delivery. The anthem stands as both a tribute and a call for national solidarity.

Pakistan Day, commemorated every year on March 23, marks the Lahore Resolution of 1940. The release of the anthem is part of a larger celebration that includes military parades and cultural events across the country.