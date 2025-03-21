Karachi faces rising heat as temperatures soar across Sindh and Balochistan

Karachi’s temperature reached 36.9°C on Friday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting hotter days ahead. The city is expected to experience higher temperatures over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday seeing maximums likely exceeding 37°C. Intense sunlight during the day made the heat more noticeable, especially in the afternoon.

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was 21.1°C. However, lower wind speeds made the afternoon heat feel more intense. The PMD forecasts northwesterly winds from Balochistan, which may bring some relief, but sea breezes are expected to return later in the afternoon.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the PMD assures that low humidity levels will prevent the heat from becoming unbearable. These conditions will keep the heat intensity manageable across the city, according to officials.

Across Sindh and Balochistan, other cities are also experiencing extreme heat. Sukkur hit 43°C, Panjgur reached 41°C, and Hyderabad saw 40°C. The region is experiencing widespread hot and dry weather, which is expected to continue.