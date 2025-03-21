Daily Times

Asim Jofa Launches SHOPY – A Game-Changer for Pakistani Talent and Entrepreneurs

Lahore, Pakistan – March 17th, 2025 – Asim Jofa, a name known with luxury fashion in
Pakistan, is now taking his legacy beyond couture with the launch of SHOPY by Asim Jofa—a
platform designed to bring Pakistani talent to a global stage. After winning multiple awards,
setting record-breaking sales, and building a thriving community of over 5 million customers,
Jofa’s latest initiative is his way of giving back to the people who made it all possible.

With SHOPY, artists, creators, and entrepreneurs from every corner of Pakistan will have the
opportunity to showcase their work to a worldwide audience. Whether it’s fashion, art, music,
literature, crafts, or innovation, SHOPY removes all barriers and offers an unprecedented chance
for Pakistani talent to thrive.

“No barriers, no limitations—just pure opportunity,” says Asim Jofa. “Pakistan is filled with
extraordinary talent, but what many lack is access to a global platform. SHOPY is my way of
bridging that gap, empowering creators with the exposure, resources, and marketing they need to
succeed.”

Jofa’s credibility as a business leader and digital powerhouse makes SHOPY an exciting prospect
for emerging talent. With a massive online reach, high engagement rates, and a reputation for
setting industry trends, his brand has consistently broken new ground. Now, through celebrity
endorsements, expert marketing, and seamless digital integration, SHOPY will provide its users
with the full strength of Jofa’s influence and infrastructure.

Beyond simply creating a marketplace, this initiative aims to uplift Pakistan’s creative
community. SHOPY will handle payments, logistics, and promotions, allowing artists and
entrepreneurs to focus purely on their craft while benefiting from world-class digital exposure.
For Asim Jofa, this isn’t just another business venture—it’s a mission to give back to Pakistan by
unlocking the country’s creative potential and putting it on the world map. With SHOPY,
Pakistani talent finally has a stage big enough to match its ambition.

For more details, visit @shopybyasimjofa on Instagram or visit SHOPY’s website
http://shopyofficial.com

