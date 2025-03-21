Hania’s mini vlog goes viral!

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is once again winning hearts, not just with her acting and charm but also with her engaging social media content.

Known for her lively personality, Hania has been consistently sharing Ramadan mini vlogs, giving fans a glimpse into her daily routine with a humorous twist. Much like last year, Hania continues to document her Ramadan experiences through short vlogs, featuring behind-the-scenes moments from her work, makeup sessions and lighthearted conversations with her makeup artist Babar Zaheer. Her latest vlog, however, has gone viral for its entertaining and comedic elements.

Despite her love for content creation, Hania admits in her vlogs that keeping up with regular uploads can be exhausting. She often shares how tiring it is to balance work and filming, yet she continues to deliver fun-filled updates for her fans. Her vlogs typically feature her getting ready, styling her hair with Babar Zaheer, selecting outfits, and heading to the set. She also shares candid moments from the shoot, keeping her audience engaged with her energetic updates.

Hania’s latest mini vlog feels more like a comedy show, thanks to her playful banter with Babar Zaheer. From jokingly calling a content creator who mimicked her vlogs “Toliya Wale Bhai” (the towel guy) to humorously mentioning Sabrina Carpenter’s supposed desire to be part of her vlog, Hania’s wit has left fans in stitches.

The comment section is filled with praise, with fans calling her mini vlog the “perfect dose of entertainment” during Ramadan.

Hania Aamir’s ability to blend humour with everyday moments makes her vlogs a treat for fans, proving once again why she remains one of the most loved celebrities in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.