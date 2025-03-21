Zeba Bakhtiar reveals why she never married again

Zeba Bakhtiar is a name that resonates with grace, talent, and resilience in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The legendary actress, who won hearts in both Pakistan and India, remains as relevant today as she was during her Bollywood debut in Hena. Beyond her successful career, her personal life-especially her marriage to Adnan Sami Khan-has often been a topic of discussion.

Recently, in a candid interview on Maliha Rehman’s show, Zeba Bakhtiar spoke about her past relationships, the struggles she faced and why she chose not to remarry.

Zeba Bakhtiar’s marriage to Adnan Sami Khan was widely covered in the media, especially when it ended in divorce and led to a custody battle for their son, Azaan Sami Khan. She shared that she never expected the marriage to fail, as Adnan was her friend before they tied the knot. However, once their relationship ended, Zeba faced intense public scrutiny. She was constantly asked invasive questions, and her personal matters became newspaper headlines.

In her interview, Zeba shut down speculations that she remained unmarried for her son, Azaan Sami Khan. She clarified, “It is not because of Azaan that I did not get married again. There was no sacrifice involved.” Zeba stated that she would have considered marriage if she had found a “decent human being”. However, since she never met someone who truly deserved her companionship, she chose to remain single and live happily with her son. She emphasized that this was her own decision and not driven by any external pressures or compromises. Zeba Bakhtiar’s journey reflects her strength, independence and unwavering love for her son. Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, she has remained dignified and focused on what truly matters.