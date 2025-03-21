Chinese AI startup Manus gains momentum with government support

Chinese AI startup Manus has made waves by registering its AI assistant and gaining media attention in state broadcasts. The company’s AI agent, which can execute tasks autonomously with minimal prompts, has sparked interest in China’s tech industry. Beijing appears ready to support Manus, mirroring its approach to DeepSeek, another successful Chinese AI firm.

Manus gained viral attention after claiming to release the world’s first general AI agent, surpassing AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The company’s AI can make decisions and perform tasks more efficiently than existing models. This claim caught the attention of investors eager to discover the next big domestic AI player.

China Central Television (CCTV) aired a segment on Manus, comparing its AI to DeepSeek’s chatbot. The Chinese government also cleared Manus’ AI assistant, Monica, after it met the regulatory requirements for generative AI apps in China. This marks a significant step for Manus in entering the Chinese market.

Additionally, Manus announced a strategic partnership with Alibaba’s Qwen AI team to enhance its rollout. With a waiting list of 2 million users, Manus is poised to expand its reach, further supported by Beijing’s backing.