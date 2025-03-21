Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam’s record with fastest t20 century

Hasan Nawaz made history by scoring the fastest T20I century for Pakistan during the third match against New Zealand. Chasing 205, Nawaz reached his maiden T20I century in just 44 balls, breaking Babar Azam’s previous record of 49 balls. His explosive innings led Pakistan to a dominant victory.

Pakistan comfortably chased the target with four overs to spare, losing only one wicket. Nawaz and Mohammad Haris provided a solid start, adding 74 runs. Haris was dismissed for 41 off 20 balls, leaving Nawaz to guide Pakistan home alongside skipper Salman Ali Agha.

The pair formed a 133-run unbeaten partnership, securing a nine-wicket win. Nawaz’s century was the highlight, ensuring Pakistan’s continued hope of winning the series. Earlier, New Zealand struggled with the bat after early dismissals, despite a strong 94-run knock from Mark Chapman.

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Haris Rauf with 3-29, restricted New Zealand to 141/5. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Abbas Afridi each took two wickets. Pakistan now leads the five-match series 2-1 with two games remaining.