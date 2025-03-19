Punjab expands free wi-fi with faster speeds and wider coverage

Punjab has upgraded and expanded its free Wi-Fi service, increasing hotspots in Lahore from 200 to 230. The service now operates on Wi-Fi 6 technology, ensuring faster and more stable internet. The Safe Cities Authority has extended the initiative to 11 districts, benefiting millions of users.

Currently, free Wi-Fi is available in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and other major cities, with plans for further expansion. Over 17.7 million users have accessed 438 terabytes of data. Authorities clarified that the service is for emergency use, not for streaming entertainment.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also pushing for digital transformation in education. She announced plans to equip government schools with smart classrooms, digital labs, and IT training programs. The initiative aims to prepare Punjab’s youth for global job markets.

Students will gain access to international-standard courses in artificial intelligence, software development, and freelancing. These efforts align with the government’s vision to make Punjab a leading digital hub in Pakistan.