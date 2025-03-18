NAP Gaps: Way Forward

Pakistan stands at a critical juncture amid surging terrorism and multi-dimensional national security concerns. The hijacking of the Jaffar Express should be taken as a trigger to re-evaluate the efficacy of the existing set of counter-responses. It seems that the traditional approach is too inadequate to tackle the menace.

The anti-state pattern of the banned BLA and TTP movements continues to pose serious threats to the stability, security, and territorial integrity of Pakistan. No state can afford to tolerate repeated crossings of red lines in these domains. The present precarious situation merits an in-depth revival and subsequent full-scale implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). This should be done on a war footing by taking all stakeholders on board. The National Action Plan was first introduced in December 2014, following the horrific massacre of over 140 innocent students and staff at APS Peshawar.

A 20-point counterterrorism framework titled NAP was formulated with collective wisdom to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country. NAP led to a series of operations, including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd ul-Fasaad, which successfully dismantled terrorist networks.

Though progress remained steady in the kinetic domain, the gaps in non-kinetic domains remained unaddressed. Ironically, civilian governments could not deliver on account of political, social, and educational reforms in terror-affected areas. In the context of persistent inaction in non-kinetic domains, NAP was revised in 2021. Equal emphasis was laid on both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in the revised version of NAP.

Unfortunately, inaction on the non-kinetic measures of the revised NAP still persists. On the other hand, security forces have maintained appreciable momentum in kinetic domains by dismantling terrorists of all kinds. However, the gaps in non-kinetic domains such as reconciliation efforts, justice reforms, governance improvements, and socioeconomic uplift are adversely affecting the overall counter-terrorism scheme. Surging terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an outcome of the unsatisfactory performance of civilian governments in non-kinetic domains. Reconciliation efforts in Baluchistan have yet to take off in earnest, and the merged districts of KP (erstwhile FATA) await development.

Non-deliverance by political leadership in these areas is being exploited by insurgents and extremists. Anti-state elements are quick to exploit the prevailing resentment in the backward and less privileged quarters of Balochistan and KP. Deprivation, marginalization, and the absence of genuine political freedom create fertile grounds for sowing the seeds of extremism and separatism. Addressing these challenges requires more than military operations. While repeatedly condemning the acts of terrorism in a stereotypical manner, politicians holding important state offices should introspect the flawed performance of civil institutions that are directly worsening internal security. It is about time for the state to take the bull of terrorism by the horns.

Non-kinetic measures are essentially needed to cut down the roots of the crisis. A balanced combination of reforms, development, welfare, reconciliation, and counter-terrorism operations is the only way forward to restore order in the troubled parts of the country. Over-reliance on kinetic operations is not a good strategy, as is evident from the current complicated scenario. The security forces of Pakistan are showing tremendous resilience in beating back the terrorists; however, the vacuum in the political domain remains an unaffordable burden. The time for half-measures is over. The cycle of insurgency and terrorism should be broken with wholehearted implementation of NAP in both kinetic and non-kinetic domains. Civilian leadership, along with provincial governments, should step forward to take ownership of governance reforms, socioeconomic initiatives, and political reconciliation.

Suppressing terrorism militarily is not a long-term durable cure, especially once the local grievances continue to remain unaddressed. Pakistan’s leadership must show the vision and determination to fulfill the promises made under NAP. The mainstreaming of marginalized groups in backward areas must be pursued. However, while engaging in political dialogue, all stakeholders should remember that territorial integrity and the supremacy of the constitution are non-negotiable.

The writer is a student.