Danish Taimoor faces backlash over ‘red flag’ comments on polygamy

Danish Taimoor’s recent remarks about polygamy have sparked outrage on social media. The actor made the controversial comments during a Ramazan transmission alongside former news anchor Rabia Anam. While discussing marriage, he casually mentioned men’s right to marry up to four times. This statement led to swift criticism from viewers who questioned his views on relationships.

Taimoor said, “I have the right to marry four times, but I’m not doing it yet.” He emphasized his love and respect for his wife, Ayeza Khan, which clashed with his earlier remark. The use of the word “filhaal” (as of right now) shocked many, leading to allegations of entitlement over responsibility. The timing and context of these comments were deemed insensitive, especially since they were made in front of Khan.

Many social media users expressed their discontent with Taimoor’s tone and attitude. They felt he displayed arrogance in discussing such a sensitive topic publicly. Notably, former model Frieha Altaf criticized his remarks, stating they showed total disrespect towards his talented wife. Some netizens suggested that Taimoor’s popularity is closely linked to Khan’s status.

In contrast, an older video of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi discussing polygamy resurfaced online. Abbasi provided a respectful perspective and outlined the conditions in Islam. This thoughtful approach highlighted the differences in handling such issues. Now, fans are questioning how public figures like Taimoor should address sensitive topics while being mindful of their audience. The debate continues as Taimoor faces the fallout from his comments.