Outrage cver looney tunes removal from Max amid new release

Fans are furious after Warner Bros. removed the entire Looney Tunes collection from the Max streaming platform. This decision coincided with the release of The Day the Earth Blew Up. Other popular shows like Ben 10 and Chowder were also taken off without warning. Fans are frustrated as they feel blindsided by these sudden changes.

Currently, only a few Looney Tunes spinoffs remain available on Max. Shows like Tiny Toons Looniversity and Baby Looney Tunes can still be watched. However, the beloved original shorts are now gone. Warner Bros. and Max have not explained the reason behind the removals. Rumors suggest they are part of cost-cutting measures following the 2022 merger.

Many fans wonder if these removals are temporary. Unfortunately, insiders have confirmed that the titles are unlikely to return anytime soon. This has sparked anger among Looney Tunes fans, who demand greater transparency from Warner Bros. about their content decisions.

Despite the removal of classic content, the Looney Tunes franchise remains popular. The Day the Earth Blew Up recently grossed $4 million worldwide, proving strong demand for these iconic characters. Originally meant to be a Max exclusive, the movie was released independently due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s cuts.