National policy to combat terrorism on the anvil

The federal government has decided to formulate a national policy to address the growing incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while also enhancing the National Action Plan (NAP) to combat terrorism more effectively.

According to media reports, key policy measures and coordinated actions will be taken with the consultation of parliamentary parties, provincial governments, and military leadership. Additionally, more stringent actions will be implemented against groups actively working against the state and those attacking security forces.

Government officials revealed that the prime minister has held detailed consultations with important stakeholders regarding the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, particularly those targeting security forces.

It was decided during these consultations that an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be convened in the coming days to assess the situation.

As part of the national action plan to combat terrorism, proposals will be drawn up for necessary reforms. Based on these suggestions, a final policy will be formulated in a meeting of the National Security Committee.

The government intends to bring parliament into confidence regarding the development of the national policy on terrorism. Before finalising the policy, consultations will take place with all relevant stakeholders.

A decisive operation against groups active against the state in terrorism-affected regions may also be considered. Federal officials stated that the option of allowing groups to surrender and accept the authority of the state will remain on the table. Actions will be taken based on the state’s policy, and whether to pursue negotiations will be decided after consultations with stakeholders.

The federal government has also decided to raise the issue of India’s involvement and the use of Afghan soil in recent terrorist attacks at the international level. The matter will be taken up at the United Nations and other global forums, urging these bodies to press both countries to take action to stop terrorism.

Furthermore, officials indicated that the strategy for combating terrorism will include short, medium, and long-term plans, with emergency steps to provide security forces with modern equipment and weaponry. Development and employment packages may also be introduced for residents of areas affected by terrorism.