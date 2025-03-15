Heinous Hijacking

Horrifying terrorist attack on Jaffar Express is another stark reminder of separatist insurgents’ growing reach in Balochistan.

The act of hijacking the train, carrying more than 400 passengers, speaks volumes about the hostile intents of the culprits. The successful elimination of terrorists on the spot and the rescue of stranded passengers provided a sigh of relief to the concerned citizens across the country.

The flawless execution of the counter-terrorism operation in an extremely challenging situation was appreciated equally by the rescued passengers and Prime Minister. Solid response of security forces in the kinetic domain is a key factor in maintaining the writ of state in terror-ridden areas of Balochistan and parts of KP. However, absolute reliance on kinetic operations against terrorist groups is not a viable solution for a longer duration.

Menace of terrorism has resurfaced with alarming force during the past three years. To be more precise, the frequency of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has increased exponentially after the arrival of the Taliban on the throne of Kabul. The presence of all brands of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan is an extremely abnormal factor and merits more insights to comprehend the exact nature of allied consequences.

It is worth remembering that many BLA-affiliated masterminds enjoy safe havens on Afghan soil. As revealed by security sources, hijackers of Jaffer Express were also in contact with their handlers through satellite phones in Afghanistan. Close contact between non-religious outfits like banned BLA with the so-called religiously motivated terrorist groups is a rare combination. This unnatural alignment is built over the common cause of destabilizing Pakistan with terrorism.

Surging terrorist attacks against security forces and law enforcement agencies in erstwhile FATA is strong evidence of deeper alignment between the banned TTP and BLA. Both terrorist outfits and their splinter groups are using terrorism blatantly to dismantle the writ of the state. This commonality of objective is an understandable outcome of the singular handler authority both band terrorist groups are marching on different drum beats but their goals are common.

Destabilization of Pakistan is the obvious goal for which Afghanistan-based terrorist groups are striving hard. Insurgent and their handlers are desperately seeking world attention to portray Pakistan as a weaker state vulnerable to different threats durable peace largely depends upon firm control of law and order situation.

Economic conditions are persistently fluctuating amid the unwise strategies of political leaders. A proposal floated by the ruling party’s leadership for the charter of the economy still awaits an affirmative response from the opposition side. Political rifts between major stakeholders are detrimental to consensus over sensitive national issues.

Anti-state activities of banned groups lack legitimacy as evidenced by global condemnation of BLA over a heinous train hijacking episode. Violence against unarmed citizens has snatched the mask of victimhood from the so-called liberators and comrades involved in non-stop drama being staged over the rights of Balochs. Ground facts tell a different story.

Banned BLA and her like-minded groups like Majid Brigade are the exploiters of simple-minded Baloch masses. Persistent terrorist attacks are no less than acts of treachery with the motherland. Bloodshed in Balochistan is spoiling the prospects of development, economic growth, employment opportunities and sustainable public welfare projects.

The involvement of the Indian hand in terrorism has been painted out once again in a clear-worded statement from the foreign office. India is using Afghanistan-based proxies to fracture the economic partnership and regional cooperation between Pakistan and China. Video footage uploaded by a BLA terrorist, loaded with threats to China and Pakistan, further exposes the Indian narrative fed to the culprits.

The blatant use of cross-border terrorism as a policy tool reflects the destructive regional approach of the Modi regime. Pakistan should take up this issue with the regional and international forums on a war footing.

The writer is a student.