Aiman Khan teases her return to TV: Will she be back soon?

Aiman Khan, one of Pakistan’s most beloved actresses, is famous for her iconic roles in dramas like Meri Beti, Mann Mayal, and Ishq Tamasha. Her captivating performances have earned her over 12 million Instagram followers, showing her fans’ unwavering support, even as she’s taken a break from the screen.

Since marrying actor Muneeb Butt in 2018, Aiman has shifted her focus to family life. Instead of taking on new TV roles, she’s devoted time to raising her daughters and managing her business ventures. Fans have missed seeing her on television and often express their desire for her return.

However, during a recent Ramadan transmission, Aiman hinted at the possibility of a comeback. She shared her thoughts on returning to acting, saying, “In Sha Allah, let’s see. I have plans for a comeback soon. But I’ve been very busy with my family, kids, and business. I will return if offered a small role that doesn’t require long commitments. I don’t miss TV much because we have an actor at home, and people still watch my old dramas. Fans often ask when I’ll return, so In Sha Allah, I will come back for them.”

Aiman’s response shows that while she’s enjoyed her time away, she’s open to opportunities that align with her current priorities. Her fans continue to support her and eagerly wait for her return to the small screen.