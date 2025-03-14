Pakistan links Jaffar express hijacking to Afghan terrorism: DG ISPR press conference

In a recent press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, addressed the Jaffar Express hijacking. He provided details about the attack and the subsequent military operation that freed the hostages. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti joined him, condemning the attack as a clear act of terrorism.

The ordeal began when separatist militants ambushed the Jaffar Express, which was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. They blew up the railway track and attacked the train with rockets. Security forces responded swiftly on Wednesday, ending the 30-hour siege in the Bolan area of Balochistan. They killed all 33 terrorists and rescued more than 300 passengers.

During the conference, DG ISPR explained how terrorists chose a remote location for the attack. The rugged terrain and lack of mobile signals made access very difficult for security forces. Lt Gen Chaudhry also criticised Indian media for spreading false information. He claimed that some outlets broadcast fake footage to fuel propaganda against Pakistan.

After the operation, the Foreign Office confirmed the attack’s connection to Afghanistan. Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that terrorists were in direct communication with planners based in Afghanistan during the incident. He emphasised that Pakistan had repeatedly urged the Afghan government to stop using its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.