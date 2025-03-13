Foreign office dismisses US travel ban speculation

Pakistan’s Foreign Office rejected reports of a possible US entry ban on Pakistani nationals, calling them speculative. Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed that no official indication of such a ban has been received. The Foreign Ministry remains in contact with US authorities to seek further clarification.

Reports suggested that President Donald Trump’s administration might restrict entry for individuals from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahsan Wagan, was denied entry into the US and deported from Los Angeles, despite having valid travel documents. Officials have not provided a clear reason for this action.

The Foreign Office also addressed the arrest of several Pakistani nationals in Spain. Spanish police detained multiple individuals, including a woman, on March 3 for allegedly supporting a proscribed political party. Some were accused of running WhatsApp groups that violated Spanish law.

Four detainees were released after initial questioning, while another was granted bail later. Others remain in custody. Pakistan’s Consulate in Barcelona is working with Spanish authorities and legal representatives to ensure the detainees’ rights are protected.