Ex-Aussie cricketer Stuart MacGill found guilty of drug supply

Former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of participating in drug supply but was cleared of a large-scale cocaine deal. A Sydney District Court ruled that while he did not facilitate a one-kilogram cocaine exchange, he was involved in the supply operation. Prosecutors argued that he introduced his drug dealer to his brother-in-law, enabling the transaction.

MacGill, who took 208 wickets in 44 Test matches, showed little reaction as the verdict was read. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for eight weeks. This case is not his first legal trouble, as he was allegedly kidnapped in 2021. Two men accused of detaining him claim he was involved in drug dealings. However, police earlier maintained that he was a victim.

The former cricketer described the alleged abduction, stating he was forced into a car by armed men. He recalled resisting but eventually complying. He said the kidnappers assured him they only wanted to talk. He remained in the car for over an hour before being released. The two accused men have pleaded not guilty, with their trial set for next year.

MacGill, once overshadowed by Shane Warne in Australia’s cricket lineup, retired in 2008. Now, he faces a different battle in court as he awaits sentencing. His case has drawn significant public and media attention, adding another twist to his post-cricket life.