PCB chief stops match fee cut for national t20 players

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stopped the planned reduction in match fees for National T20 players. He ordered officials to keep the existing payment structure. His quick action came after reports that fees might drop from PKR 100,000 to just PKR 10,000 per match. Reserve players were also set to receive only PKR 5,000 per game.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that Naqvi has banned any fee cuts to protect players’ earnings. He also ordered a review of match fees. The decision ensures that players remain financially motivated. This move highlights the PCB’s commitment to supporting domestic cricket.

The National T20 tournament, starting on March 15 in Faisalabad, plays a key role in developing Pakistan’s cricket talent. Many emerging players use this platform to prove their skills. A fair pay structure encourages better performances and strengthens the local cricket system.

Naqvi’s intervention reassures domestic cricketers that their efforts are valued. He instructed Director of Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi to ensure no changes are made. The PCB’s firm stance on fair compensation benefits both players and Pakistan’s cricket future.