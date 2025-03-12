 Study links heavy social media use to delusional disorders

A new study from Simon Fraser University (SFU) reveals a troubling link between heavy social media use and mental health disorders. The research shows that frequent social media usage can lead to several psychiatric issues, including delusions. Some of these issues include narcissism, body dysmorphic disorder, and anorexia.

Published in *BMC Psychiatry*, the study reviewed over 2,500 academic papers. It found that delusional disorders were the most common issues connected to high social media use. The findings emphasise how social media can exacerbate these problems.

The study highlights specific delusional disorders worsened by social media. These include narcissistic personality disorder, where individuals feel superior, and erotomania, where people believe someone famous loves them. It also includes body dysmorphic disorder, where individuals obsess over perceived physical flaws.

According to Bernard Crespi, a professor at SFU, social media creates ideal conditions for these delusions to thrive. He explains that the lack of reality-checking allows distorted self-perceptions to persist. Although social media can help some feel connected, it may harm those at higher risk. The study warns that people’s distorted views can worsen without face-to-face interactions to provide necessary scrutiny.