Nadaaniyan: A disappointing debut for nepo babies

Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut, Nadaaniyan, fails to impress as a launchpad for star kids. The film, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, struggles to find originality. It falls flat despite having solid backing from Bollywood’s Dharmatic Entertainment and veteran producer Karan Johar.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Khushi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, make their acting debuts in this rom-com. However, the story feels recycled and dull. It relies on worn-out plots of rich girls falling for poor boys and fake dating. Unfortunately, Gautam does not manage to reinvent these tired tropes, which makes watching the film frustrating.

Critics note that neither Ibrahim nor Khushi shines in their roles. Ibrahim’s performance lacks the charm his father had during his rom-com era. Meanwhile, Khushi fails to evoke memories of her iconic mother or even her peers in the industry. Instead, she appears confused and lacks the necessary spark.

Overall, audiences could feel the weight of the star kids’ lineage. Many viewers may find it hard to enjoy the film when they see familiar patterns. In a time when fresh storytelling is desperately needed, Nadaaniyan serves only as a reminder of the flawed industry system. It’s tough to watch mediocre nepo babies take the spotlight while others go unnoticed.