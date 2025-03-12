Zara Noor Abbas says Pakistan’s showbiz lacks industry status

Actor Zara Noor Abbas believes Pakistan’s entertainment sector is not a full-fledged industry but a small community driven by a few people. Speaking on a TV Ramadan transmission, she highlighted the lack of recognition for supporting crew members. She argued that a true industry values all professionals, from graphic designers to cameramen, which is not the case in Pakistan.

During the discussion, host Danish Taimoor disagreed, saying the drama industry has grown significantly in the past decade. However, Zara insisted that despite progress, the sector’s structure still limits opportunities. She pointed out that while many talented creatives exist, only a select few get consistent work.

She emphasized that actors and digital influencers from cities like Lahore and Faisalabad bring immense talent, but the demand remains focused on a small group. This, she said, prevents the entertainment sector from evolving into a true industry. Her comments sparked debate about the need for better opportunities and recognition for all professionals in showbiz.

Zara Noor Abbas is known for her strong performances in dramas like Khamoshi and Ehd-e-Wafa. She made her film debut in 2019 with Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love. Her latest project, Standup Girl, aired in 2023-24, where she played a young woman chasing her dream of becoming a stand-up comedian.