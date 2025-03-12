Saheefa Jabbar Khattak faces backlash for publicly shaming house help

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a model-turned-actor, sparked controversy after criticising her house help Musarrat on Instagram. Khattak publicly condemned how Musarrat spent Rs50,000 in two days for Eid clothes and a bicycle for her children. Many social media users deemed Khattak’s tone inappropriate, calling her actions invasive and patronising. Instead of resolving her concerns privately, she chose to air grievances for her followers to see.

In her post, Khattak expressed disappointment over Musarrat’s spending and even suggested better choices for the money. However, she also shared personal details about Musarrat’s living conditions without consent. Users questioned the fairness of shaming someone who may not have the same advantages or understanding.

Despite the backlash, Khattak defended her actions in follow-up comments. She highlighted the favors she had done for Musarrat, which only intensified the criticism. Many argued that true charity should not come with expectations or public scrutiny. Critics pointed out that instead of judging how Musarrat spent her money, Khattak should have celebrated her efforts to make Eid special for her family.

This controversy raises important questions about the ethics of charity in a classist society. Khattak’s approach demonstrates the need for empathy and understanding in charitable efforts. If charity comes with conditions or judgment, it undermines its true purpose. The lesson here is that charity should be compassionate, supportive, and respectful of others’ choices.