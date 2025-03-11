Is ‘Sikandar’ a remake of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated Eid release, ‘Sikandar’ is neither a remake nor an adaptation of any film, but is an original story, confirmed its director, AR Murugadoss.

Ever since the makers of Salman Khan-led ‘Sikandar’dropped the official teaser of the film last month, social users have been comparing it to filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’, starring South superstar Prabhas, while others found it very similar to and believed that the high-octane actioner is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller ‘Sarkar’.

However, in a new statement, film director AR Murugadoss clarified that his film starring Khan is not a remake of any project, but an original story.

“This is a completely original story,” Murugadoss asserted. “Every scene and every frame of Sikandarhas been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience.”

“It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film,” he insisted.

The director also mentioned, “An essential part of the film’s originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene.”

Notably, besides Salman Khan in the titular role, the AR Murugadoss directorial also features South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj. The star-studded actioner is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

‘Sikandar’ is scheduled to hit theatres this month, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.