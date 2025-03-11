Armaghan’s remand extended in Mustafa Amir murder case amid shocking confessions

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has extended the physical remand of Armaghan, the main suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, for another seven days. The court required the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing. Prosecutors explained that they needed more time to recover a laptop and mobile phone crucial to the case.

In court, Armaghan’s defense lawyer argued against the extension. They claimed the police had finished their investigation and stated further remand was unnecessary. However, the judge agreed with the prosecution and approved the request for more time.

Reports indicate that Armaghan has allegedly confessed to Mustafa’s murder and explained the motives behind it. He ran a call center in a bungalow in Defence. His business employed around 30 to 40 workers and had several security guards. The bungalow also housed three lion cubs, which raised further concerns.

The interrogation revealed a violent history between Armaghan and Mustafa. On January 6, following a personal dispute, Armaghan attacked Mustafa with an iron rod. He and his friend Shiraz bound Mustafa’s hands and feet, placed him in the trunk of his own car, and later set it on fire in Hub. Before fleeing, they cleaned the crime scene and discarded Mustafa’s belongings.