Pakistan faces severe air pollution crisis as 2024 rankings confirm global struggles

A new report reveals that Pakistan ranks as one of the top five most polluted countries in 2024. Alongside Chad, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and India, Pakistan continues to struggle with severe air pollution. The air quality in the country remains below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safe standards, with harmful particulate matter (PM2.5) levels far exceeding limits.

The average PM2.5 concentration in Pakistan is alarmingly high. Only 17% of global cities met the WHO’s safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter last year. Major cities like Lahore and Karachi frequently experience intense pollution, especially during winter. Fog and industrial emissions combine to create dangerous smog, posing serious health risks to residents.

The recent end of the US State Department’s air quality monitoring program adds to Pakistan’s challenges. For years, this program provided essential real-time pollution data for developing countries. The closure leaves Pakistan vulnerable and hampers efforts to combat air pollution effectively.

Experts, like Christi Chester-Schroeder from IQAir, warn that the loss of monitoring stations is a major setback. Without reliable pollution data, Pakistan’s battle against smog becomes increasingly difficult. As climate change worsens air quality with rising temperatures and forest fires, urgent action is needed to improve air quality and implement stronger pollution control measures.