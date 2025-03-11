Jaffer express attack in Balochistan: multiple injuries reported

Rescue teams and security forces quickly arrived at the scene. They are conducting an operation to locate the assailants. Railway officials reported that the train’s driver suffered serious injuries. An emergency relief train has been dispatched to provide assistance.

In response to the attack, authorities temporarily halted the Karachi-bound Bolan Mail at Sibi. They also paused the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffer Express as a precaution. The Sibi hospital has declared an emergency, preparing for more casualties.

Balochistan has recently seen a rise in militant activities. However, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the assault on the Jaffer Express. This story is still developing, and further updates will follow.