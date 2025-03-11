Government plans major revisions to CSS exam structure next year

The federal government plans to revise the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination system in Pakistan next year. Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced this during a Senate session, emphasising the need for educational and administrative reforms. He noted that more students are opting for Cambridge education, and the goal is to create an equal competitive environment for all candidates.

To achieve this, a high-level committee led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been reviewing the current CSS exam structure. The committee aims to create a fair and standardized examination system for diverse educational backgrounds. Tarar stated that the committee’s work is nearly complete, with final recommendations expected soon.

The CSS exam has faced criticism for being inaccessible to candidates from different educational systems. Currently, some formats benefit particular groups while disadvantaging others. The government’s initiative seeks to address these concerns and ensure inclusivity in the recruitment process for civil services in Pakistan.

The Senate session also addressed various governance matters, including parliamentary privileges and procedural issues. While some opposition lawmakers expressed frustration, the law minister defended the government’s adherence to constitutional procedures. As the final report from the committee nears completion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other bodies will help finalise the new framework, which could be implemented as early as 2026.