KL Rahul: India’s unsung hero and chase-finishing maestro

KL Rahul was hailed Monday as India’s Champions Trophy unsung hero, having twice kept a cool head under pressure to see his team to victory in tense semi-final and finals.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 to lead India to a four-wicket final win over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, following Virat Kohli’s 84 to anchor India’s semi-final chase against Australia.

Both won Player of the Match awards for their respective knocks, but after they had departed it had been number six Rahul, almost under the radar, who had kept calm to guide India across the finish line.

He was unbeaten on 34 in the final as India chased down 252, just a few days after his 42 not out took India past Australia’s 264 in the last four of the 50-over competition.

Rohit was full of praise for Rahul’s composure at the sharp end of the nerve-shredding chases.

“Look, when we discussed KL’s batting position, that is one thing we discussed quite deeply about how calm he is when he is batting,” Rohit said after guiding India to a third Champions Trophy crown.

“I’m very, very happy with how he … batted in the pressure situation, both in the semi-finals and this game.

“With KL being there, we know that he’s got that mind where he keeps himself calm and keeps the dressing room also very calm.”

While Rohit and Kohli grabbed the headlines, a softly spoken and smiling Rahul, 32, was quietly enjoying his first win in an ICC championship.

“ICC victories are not so easy to get and it’s my first one, so I’m over the moon,” Rahul said.