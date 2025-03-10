iPhone 17 air: Apple’s slimmest iPhone set to launch in 2025

Apple is preparing to launch its thinnest iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Air, in September 2025. Leaks suggest a super-slim 5.5mm design, much thinner than the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro. The phone will feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On functionality. However, its compact size may result in a smaller battery and no ultrawide camera sensor.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A19 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and AI-driven features. It will have a 48MP primary camera with 2x optical zoom, but leaks suggest no ultrawide lens due to space constraints. A new C1 modem will improve battery life and connectivity, making it more efficient for everyday use.

Leaked mockups reveal a Google Pixel-inspired camera bar running across the back. Some sources claim the display could actually be 6.9 inches, placing it closer to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in size. The phone will retain Face ID, Dynamic Island, a USB-C port, and speaker grilles at the bottom. The button layout will remain similar to current iPhone models.

With its ultra-slim profile, powerful A19 chip, and sleek design, the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most stylish and innovative releases. The official launch is expected between September 11-13, 2025, and excitement is already building for what could be Apple’s most unique iPhone yet.