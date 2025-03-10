Better wages, better lives: Punjab sets Rs37,000 minimum for workers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the strict enforcement of a Rs37,000 minimum wage for all workers. She stressed that no worker should suffer hardship, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving their lives. Labour laws will be amended to strengthen worker rights and welfare.

The Punjab government has approved major labour welfare projects, including new housing colonies for workers. CM Maryam Nawaz instructed the labour minister to submit a detailed action plan. She also announced improved education opportunities for workers’ children, especially those with exceptional academic performance.

To boost healthcare, the government will launch Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centres in Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. These centres will pre-screen workers before referring them to specialized hospitals. A 200-bed Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Cardiology Centre will also be built in Lahore to provide heart care for workers.

Further expanding medical facilities, a 50-bed Social Security Hospital will be constructed in Rahim Yar Khan. CM Maryam Nawaz pledged to make Punjab a model province for worker welfare, ensuring fair wages, better working conditions, and accessible healthcare for all.