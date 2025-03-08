Ukrainian drone attack damages Russian oil refinery

A Ukrainian drone strike targeted Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery, one of the country’s largest, causing damage to a storage tank. The Leningrad region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed that air defenses intercepted two drones, but falling debris hit the facility. No casualties were reported.

Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz, processes 355,000 barrels of crude daily, making up 6.4% of Russia’s total output. It is a key producer of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, and neither Surgutneftegaz nor Ukraine has commented.

Russia’s defense ministry reported that 31 Ukrainian drones were destroyed across the country, including 26 over the Krasnodar region. The attack on Kirishi follows a pattern of strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. The incident highlights the ongoing escalation of aerial attacks between Russia and Ukraine. As both sides continue targeting key assets, the impact on energy supplies and regional stability remains uncertain.