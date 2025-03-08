Ronaldo’s funny lookalike moment breaks the internet

Cristiano Ronaldo had a lighthearted exchange with a lookalike fan before Al-Nassr’s match against Al-Shabab. Spotting the fan in the stands, Ronaldo jokingly said, “Bro, you don’t look like me, you are very ugly.” The playful remark quickly caught attention.

The fan, dressed in a Portugal shirt, seemed momentarily flustered but took it in stride. He responded with a laugh and gave Ronaldo a thumbs-up. The football star smiled back and returned the gesture, showing it was all in good fun.

Social media exploded with reactions to the moment. One user joked, “Does that mean he called himself ugly?” Others sympathized with the fan, calling him “a good sport” for handling it so well. Despite the teasing, the interaction highlighted Ronaldo’s charisma and sense of humor. Fans appreciated the lighthearted moment before the match, proving that even the biggest stars enjoy a bit of banter.