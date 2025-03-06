LHC Judge Aziz Chaudhry steps down over personal reasons

A judge of the Lahore High Court Chaudhry Abdul Aziz – known as an expert to decide cases relating to criminal administration of justice Thursday tendered resignation from his post saying due to personal reasons he is stepping down from the position.

Before his appointment as judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 26,2016, he remained one of the best criminal practicing lawyers in Islamabad as most of the litigants use to approach him for representation before the trial and superior courts court in criminal cases for remedy. His retirement at the age of 62 from judgeship has been cited September 8, 2033.

Justice Chaudhry has been reported officially resigned from his position, citing personal reasons for his decision. His resignation marks a significant departure from the judiciary, as he had been actively hearing cases at the Rawalpindi bench before stepping down. In his resignation statement, Justice Abdul Aziz stated that he could no longer continue his judicial responsibilities due to personal circumstances.

Although he does not elaborate further on the specific reasons behind resignation, his departure has drawn attention from the legal fraternity and beyond. Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz had been serving as a judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) , playing a crucial role in presiding over various cases.

His tenure was marked by significant legal proceedings, contributing to the judicial landscape of Pakistan. His sudden resignation has sparked speculation about the underlying reasons, though no official clarification has been provided beyond his statement.

Legal fraternity has acknowledged his contributions, noting that his departure will leave a gap in the judicial system. As a respected figure in the legal fraternity, his resignation may impact ongoing cases that were under his supervision at the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC.