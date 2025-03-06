Elon Musk proposes privatization of USPS and Amtrak

Elon Musk has proposed privatizing both the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and Amtrak, arguing that government services capable of being privatized should be. Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference, Musk named these two services as prime examples. His remarks come after President Trump suggested merging USPS with the U.S. Commerce Department, a plan criticized by Democrats as potentially illegal. Musk acknowledged that privatization would need approval from Congress.

The USPS has faced financial struggles, losing over $100 billion since 2007. While it reported a small profit recently, the service has seen a significant 80% drop in first-class mail volume since 1997. Musk also criticized Amtrak, comparing it to China’s high-speed rail system. Despite record ridership, Amtrak continues to report significant operating losses. The company, however, emphasized its strong business performance and commitment to achieving profitability.

Musk’s proposals reflect his broader views on reducing government involvement in industries where private sector solutions might be more efficient. While these ideas have sparked debate, they highlight ongoing discussions about the role of government in services traditionally funded by taxpayers.