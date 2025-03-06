PM launches skill development program to empower youth for global job market

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a major initiative to provide youth with industry-relevant training, aiming to meet local and global labor market demands. The program will equip young people with the skills needed to secure employment in various industries.

The Prime Minister will personally oversee the project, ensuring that training aligns with the needs of both local industries and international job markets. Monthly review meetings will be held to monitor progress and ensure the training meets market demands.

The initiative aims to train 2.4 to 6 million young people annually, empowering them with the skills needed for job opportunities. The focus will be on providing international-standard training to promote the export of skilled labor and improve employment rates. Additionally, the Digital Youth Hub is in its final stages and will be launched this month. The Prime Minister praised the efforts of ministries and institutions involved in making this initiative a success.