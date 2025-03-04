Indian Transnational Interventions

A recently released report has disclosed alarming facts about growing Indian interference in the Canadian electoral process. The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions has released its Final Report following a 15-month investigation. The Commission carried out its work in two phases. In the first phase, it examined and assessed foreign interference by foreign state and non-state actors and its potential repercussions on the integrity of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The Commission released an initial report on this in May 2024. In the second phase of its work, the Commission examined and assessed the government’s capacity to detect, deter and counter foreign interference directly or indirectly targeting Canada’s democratic processes. The final report of the commission has specifically named India for political interference and transnational repression including targeting Sikh activists and the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada. Serious disclosures in the report have added more bitterness to already tense bilateral relations between India and Canada amid the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijar in 2023. Intelligence assessments have classified India as a “moderate to high” threat to Canadian democracy, a designation typically reserved for authoritarian regimes with destabilization agendas. India has escalated her political interference and transnational repression, raising serious alarms among Western democracies as it actively undermines political sovereignty abroad.

India is vigorously attempting to discredit dissenting voices questioning Sikh persecution and supporting the right to self-determination for residents of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple media reports substantiate that the Modi regime is conducting state-directed and community-level operations to suppress dissent, manipulate foreign political discourse, and silence dissenting critics globally. Over some time, Indian intelligence and diplomatic networks have aggressively targeted Sikh activists and pro-Khalistan supporters through covert influence campaigns in Canada. Such heinous operations are being conducted blatantly to reshape the public narratives, intimidate community leaders, and suppress rightful political activism. Undeniably, Indian interference in Canada seems more than a systematic and multifaceted phenomenon; extending from political lobbying, media manipulation, and economic coercion to spying on activists and threatening opposition icons abroad. BJP government under over over-ambitious leadership of Modi; has actively sought to influence Canada’s electoral landscape, pressuring policymakers to align with its geopolitical objectives. India is vigorously attempting to discredit and delegitimize dissenting voices questioning Sikh persecution and supporting the right to self-determination for residents of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Canada is not an exception rather Indian blatant interferences have extended to the UK and the US as well; where it has leveraged diaspora communities to push pro-Modi and Hindutva-driven narratives to influence political actors into compliance. Weaponizing the Indian diaspora has become a policy tool of the BJP regime to steam-roll foreign policy and silence legitimate dissent. Economic coercion, political lobbying, and threats of diplomatic retaliation form essential parts of the Indian blatant interventionist toolkit thus proving willful violations of universally acknowledged democratic norms for the pursuance of extremist goals.

Indian interference in the Canadian electoral process is a clear violation of democratic sovereignty which merits an immediate and unified response from global democracies before similar troubles break elsewhere. India’s strategy is not about diplomacy rather it is well-conceived targeted scheme to penetrate, manipulate, and dominate the political landscape of host countries and violent pursuit of dissenting leadership stationed abroad. Amid Indian growing repression of diaspora communities; victim states should recognize the growing risks to their political integrity and national security. Unchecked transnational acts of repression should not be viewed in silo! Recurring objectionable episodes abroad under the watch of Modi reflect the broader Hindutva-driven agenda seeking to redefine global political narratives in favor of India. Western democracies must act decisively through sanctions, intelligence cooperation, and diplomatic pushback to dismantle the Indian web of espionage designed to manipulate and breach the state level functioning of states hosting huge number of Indians. Disclosures made in Canadian commission report are just a tip of huge iceberg. All civilized democracies which value the political independence, transparency, and civil liberties; should jointly tackle the threats emanating from Indian extremist authoritarian regime.

The writer is a student.