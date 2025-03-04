Pakistan Faces Job Crisis, Education Gap, and Migration Surge

Pakistan’s population has reached 241.4 million, with 7.8% (18.7 million) unemployed and 11% of the working-age population without jobs. The highest joblessness is among those aged 25-40 (6.48 million). Of the 66.2 million employed, 23.1 million hold paid jobs, while 24.1 million work in agriculture and non-agriculture sectors.

The literacy rate stands at 61%, with male literacy at 68% and female at 54%. A major concern is the 25.37 million children (35.6% of those aged 5-16) out of school. Additionally, 9.78 million unpaid agricultural workers and 5.26 million unpaid non-agricultural workers highlight labor challenges.

Migration data shows 13 million people relocated, with 8.55 million moving within provinces. Employment (2.59 million), marriage (2.56 million), and education (525,000) were key drivers. The census underscores Pakistan’s pressing issues in employment, education, and internal mobility.