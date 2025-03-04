Sindh warms up as Punjab sees rain and Galiyat gets heavy snow

Winter is ending in Sindh and Balochistan, with Karachi set for rising temperatures, according to the PMD. Daytime highs will reach 35°C–37°C from March 6, while nighttime temperatures may briefly dip. Areas like Surjani Town, Scheme 33, and Steel Town could see lows of 10°C–12°C, while Federal B Area, Orangi Town, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal may experience 12°C–15°C. Coastal regions will stay at 17°C–20°C.

Lahore and parts of Punjab continue to see light rain, bringing cooler weather but minor disruptions. The PMD expects rain to ease by evening, with clear skies tomorrow. Authorities are working to keep roads and underpasses clear.

Meanwhile, Thandiyani, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Ayubia, and other hilly areas of Abbottabad received their heaviest snowfall of the season, with up to three feet in some places. Freezing temperatures have blocked major roads in Galiyat, including the Abbottabad-Murree route.