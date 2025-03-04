Rashid Latif predicts Pakistan’s squad for New Zealand tour amid captaincy speculation

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shared his predicted squad for Pakistan’s upcoming limited-overs tour of New Zealand, ahead of the official announcement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4, 2025.

Latif anticipates that the squad will feature a blend of seasoned players and rising talents. His predicted lineup for the five T20Is includes notable names like Mohammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, and Khushdil Shah, with Shadab Khan tipped to lead the T20I team. However, he also suggests that Salman Ali Agha could be a strong contender for the captaincy, as the PCB might look to avoid any controversy in this crucial series.

For the ODI series, Latif expects a team led by Aqib Javed (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Azhar Mehmood (bowling coach), and Mohammad Masroor (fielding coach). Key players in his predicted ODI squad include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Naseem Shah, among others. As the PCB prepares for its official squad announcement, the accuracy of Latif’s predictions remains to be seen, with fans eagerly awaiting the final selections for the high-stakes tour.