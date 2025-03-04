Pakistan’s Minerals: The New Geopolitical Bargaining Chip

Throughout history, great powers have secured dominance not just through military might but by controlling strategic resources. From the colonial era’s spice trade to the 20th-century oil wars, the key to leverage has always been resource supremacy. Today, the world stands at the dawn of a new economic battlefield—one where rare earth minerals dictate the terms of technological and industrial hegemony. And Pakistan, largely overlooked, holds a crucial bargaining chip in this global contest.

In the 21st century, minerals have become the new oil. They fuel green energy transitions, power semiconductors, and sustain defense industries. The competition for these resources is intensifying, with China leading the charge. Beijing has not only secured vast lithium reserves across the globe but has also recently discovered thorium, a potential game-changer in nuclear energy. The United States, recognizing the urgency, is scrambling to diversify its supply chains away from Chinese dominance. Yet, in this global rush, Pakistan remains an untapped resource hub with immense potential.

Pakistan’s mineral wealth is staggering. The Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, which runs through Balochistan, contains one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits. Lithium, crucial for EV batteries, is abundant in Gilgit-Baltistan. Rare earth elements, essential for semiconductors, defense technologies, and telecommunications, remain largely unexplored.

Despite this wealth, Pakistan’s mineral sector has long been hampered by inconsistent policies, security concerns, and a lack of infrastructure. However, recent policy shifts—such as the resolution of the Reko Diq mining dispute and regulatory overhauls—signal a newfound willingness to engage global stakeholders. The question now is: Who will seize this opportunity first?

Under the Trump administration, U.S. foreign policy abandoned traditional alliances in favor of transactionalism. Economic interests dictate partnerships. For instance, Washington linked military aid to Ukraine with access to its critical minerals, while strong-arming allies like Canada and Europe into trade deals favoring American industries.

Pakistan should take note. Any engagement with the U.S. will not be based on diplomatic goodwill but on a clear economic exchange—resources for investment. With Pakistan’s struggling economy and the urgent need for infrastructure development, such a deal could be mutually beneficial. The U.S. gets a stable supply of critical minerals, while Pakistan secures foreign capital, technology transfer, and job creation.

Pakistan’s mineral reserves have not gone unnoticed. China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has already entrenched itself in the country’s infrastructure projects. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has positioned Beijing as Islamabad’s primary economic partner, and Chinese companies are aggressively securing mining contracts in Balochistan.

Beijing’s recent discovery of thorium—a safer, more efficient alternative to uranium—further underscores the global resource shift. If China integrates thorium into its energy mix, it could revolutionize global power structures. The U.S., aware of this, cannot afford to lag behind. If it delays, it will soon find itself edged out by a competitor that is faster, more committed, and strategically ruthless.

For the first time in its history, Pakistan is not just a pawn in great power politics but a potential kingmaker. With global demand for lithium, copper, and REEs skyrocketing, Islamabad has the opportunity to rewrite terms. It can negotiate better royalty structures, insist on technology transfer, and ensure that its local workforce benefits from foreign partnerships.

However, Pakistan’s history with foreign investors has been checkered. The Reko Diq fiasco, where the country faced a $6 billion fine due to contract mismanagement, serves as a cautionary tale. If Islamabad wants to attract serious U.S. investment, it must demonstrate legal and regulatory stability.

Moreover, Islamabad must redefine its engagement with Washington, moving beyond its outdated Cold War-era role as a mere geopolitical asset. U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan has lately proved that Pakistan is no longer central to U.S. military strategy, and Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy has further diminished Washington’s long-term commitments. Trump’s first weeks in the office spoke volumes of how the new American era doesn’t have Pakistan under its radar, and many experts propagated the idea. However, the recent unfreezing of U.S. funds for Pakistan’s F-16 program signals that America still sees strategic value in Islamabad. Instead of offering land for military use, Pakistan must position itself as an economic partner, leveraging its rare earth minerals, critical infrastructure, and emerging tech sector. The world is shifting towards resource-based diplomacy—Pakistan must sell its minerals, not just its location.

And that’s not it. The stakes for Washington are not just economic but geopolitical. America’s reliance on China for rare earth elements is a growing national security concern. With rising tensions between the two superpowers, Washington is desperately searching for alternative suppliers. Australia and Canada, its traditional allies, are becoming expensive and overburdened. Pakistan offers a cost-effective, strategically located alternative.

Moreover, securing mineral supply chains from a friendly South Asian partner would offer the U.S. greater flexibility in its geopolitical maneuvering. A stable U.S.-Pakistan resource partnership would also strengthen ties between Washington and Islamabad, which have been strained in recent years.

Now, Pakistan stands at a crossroads. It can either remain a passive bystander, watching as global powers carve out its resources for their own benefit, or it can take charge and offer its mineral wealth on its own terms. This is not about historical geostrategic positioning—it is about actively leveraging economic assets in a world where resources define power.

The window for engagement is closing, and history does not favor those who hesitate. If Washington wants to ensure its supply chains remain secure, its industries remain competitive, and its geopolitical influence in South Asia remains relevant, it must act now.

As the old saying goes, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” The same holds true for investing in Pakistan’s critical minerals.

The stage is set, and the ball is in Islamabad’s court, will it play to win?